Children in Spain, which has had one of the stricter lockdowns in Europe, are now allowed to leave their homes for up to an hour per day.

Also in the programme: comforting the bereaved during the coronavirus crisis; and can universities survive Covid-19.

(Image: Children slide down a slide on April 26, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)