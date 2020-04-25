Main content

Coronavirus: Belgium plans to lift lockdown

The Belgian government has announced a detailed plan to gradually lift the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès has announced a detailed plan to gradually lift the country's coronavirus restrictions.Under new rules, all shops will be allowed to open their doors again from 11 May, with schools reopening the following week.

Also in the programme: How different responses to the coronavirus pandemic might shift the balance of global power towards East Asia; and The New York Metropolitan Opera prepares to present an online gala.

Image: People in Belgium wearing face masks. Credit: EPA.

