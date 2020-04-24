Disinfectants are hazardous substances and can be poisonous if ingested

US President Donald Trump has been lambasted by the medical community after suggesting research into whether coronavirus might be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body. Another of his officials said sunlight and disinfectant were known to kill the infection.

Also in the programme: violent unrest take place in Venezuela as people broke quarantine in several states to protest against food and petrol shortages; and we discover the pleasure of walking around London’s empty streets.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: Getty)