EU leaders agree recovery fund

EU leaders agree to inject billions of euros of emergency aid into Europe's struggling economies

A plan for injecting billions of euros of emergency aid into Europe's struggling economies has been agreed by EU leaders. At a video conference they agreed to set up a massive recovery fund, to be closely tied to the bloc's seven-year budget. The European Commission now has to work out the details.

Also in the programme: how Muslims across the world plan to observe Ramadan during lockdown; and Randy Newman talks to us about his new coronavirus-related song "Stay Away".

(Photo: European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters/Francois Lenoir)

