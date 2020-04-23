A plan for injecting billions of euros of emergency aid into Europe's struggling economies has been agreed by EU leaders. At a video conference they agreed to set up a massive recovery fund, to be closely tied to the bloc's seven-year budget. The European Commission now has to work out the details.

Also in the programme: how Muslims across the world plan to observe Ramadan during lockdown; and Randy Newman talks to us about his new coronavirus-related song "Stay Away".

(Photo: European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters/Francois Lenoir)