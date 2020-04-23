It is the first case worldwide examining the use of torture in the Syrian war under President Bashar al-Assad's rule

Two men accused of committing crimes against humanity for the Syrian state have gone on trial in Germany. They both fled Syria in the midst of its ongoing civil war and applied for asylum in Germany, where they were arrested in 2019.

Also in the programme: US Democrat congresswoman Ilhan Omar talks to us about Trump’s administration; and the European Union discusses a multimillion emergency fund much needed by the southern European members.

(Photo: A child stands near debris and damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria on April 2020. Credit: Getty Images)