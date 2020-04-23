Main content

Syria civil war: Germany begins unprecedented state torture trial

It is the first case worldwide examining the use of torture in the Syrian war under President Bashar al-Assad's rule

Two men accused of committing crimes against humanity for the Syrian state have gone on trial in Germany. They both fled Syria in the midst of its ongoing civil war and applied for asylum in Germany, where they were arrested in 2019.

Also in the programme: US Democrat congresswoman Ilhan Omar talks to us about Trump’s administration; and the European Union discusses a multimillion emergency fund much needed by the southern European members.

(Photo: A child stands near debris and damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria on April 2020. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Church in France threatened over Covid 19 outbreak

Next

23/04/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.