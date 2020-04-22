Main content

Church in France threatened over Covid 19 outbreak

A pastor says his church was threatened with Kalashnikovs over COVID-19 spread.

A French pastor tells the BBC about threats his church faced after being blamed for spreading coronavirus. Also: The World Bank has warned that the coronavirus is causing a huge drop in the sums of money migrant workers are sending home to their families, and while humans are in lockdown, more animals are being observed in Yosemite.

(Photo: a doctor in France examines a patient. Credit: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images).

Broadcast

