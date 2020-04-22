Main content

Coronavirus: British government criticised over medical supplies

British government facing criticism for not taking part in EU scheme to purchase supplies.

The British government is facing criticism for not taking part in an EU scheme to purchase medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the programme: A stark warning from the head of the World Food Programme calling on donors to maintain their funding, and how the pandemic might influence the designs of our bathrooms.

(Picture: UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit Bassetlaw District General Hospital. Credit: Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Today 13:06GMT
