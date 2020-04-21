What will be the political consequences of President Trump's ban on immigration to the US?

What will be the political consequences of President Trump's Executive Order banning further immigration to the United States?

Also in the programme: Spanish children to be allowed to leave their homes from Sunday; and the Speaker of the British House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, on tomorrow's move to a "hybrid" parliament, with some MPs attending in the chamber, but most via video conferencing from home.

US President Donald Trump said in a Tweet on 20 April 2020 that he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration into the United States", amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.