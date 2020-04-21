Main content

Coronavirus: President Trump plans to suspend immigration into the US

He said the move was to protect American jobs.

In a late night Tweet, Mr Trump said America was being attacked by an “invisible enemy” and he would sign an Executive Order to temporarily stop immigration into the United States. Also: Muslims across Indonesia have been banned from returning to their home villages during Ramadan, and how COVID-19 is preventing women across Uganda from accessing sexual health services.

(Photo: President Trump Credit: Alex Wong/ Getty Images).

