Protests in the US against stay-at-home orders

In the United States, which has nearly 41,000 deaths, some are increasingly chafing under stay-at-home orders and are taking to the streets to protest.

Also in the programme: testing for coronavirus in Africa; and the price of US oil price slumps

(Picture: People hold signs as they take part in a "reopen" Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Credit:AFP/Getty images)

