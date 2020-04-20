In the United States, which has nearly 41,000 deaths, some are increasingly chafing under stay-at-home orders and are taking to the streets to protest.

In the United States, which has more than 759,000 confirmed infections and nearly 41,000 deaths, some are increasingly chafing under stay-at-home orders and are taking to the streets to protest.

Also in the programme: testing for coronavirus in Africa; and the price of US oil price slumps

(Picture: People hold signs as they take part in a "reopen" Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Credit:AFP/Getty images)