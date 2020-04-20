Main content

Germany relaxes lockdown

Germany has reopened small shops, car dealerships and bicycle stores.

Germany introduces a tentative easing of its lockdown; a system is in place to mitigate the risk of the virus returning and social distancing remains in force.

Also on the programme: Scientists are working on vaccines as well as possible treatments - one such is the use of plasma donations from those who have recovered from Covid19; working from home - our correspondent teaches her child a life lesson she 'll probably never forget.

(Photo: Customers prepare to enter a reopened opticians' on the first day of the easing of some restrictions during the coronavirus crisis in Leipzig, Germany.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: UK minister defends PM missing emergency meetings

Next

20/04/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.