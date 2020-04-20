Germany introduces a tentative easing of its lockdown; a system is in place to mitigate the risk of the virus returning and social distancing remains in force.

Also on the programme: Scientists are working on vaccines as well as possible treatments - one such is the use of plasma donations from those who have recovered from Covid19; working from home - our correspondent teaches her child a life lesson she 'll probably never forget.

(Photo: Customers prepare to enter a reopened opticians' on the first day of the easing of some restrictions during the coronavirus crisis in Leipzig, Germany.)