A senior British cabinet minister has admitted that Boris Johnson missed five top level emergency meetings on the pandemic.

A senior British cabinet minister has admitted that Boris Johnson missed five of the government's top level emergency planning meetings as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold. Michael Gove insisted the prime minister's attendance was not expected, and he'd been fully briefed. He denied that the prime minister didn't take the pandemic seriously.

Also in the programme: El Chapo's daughter, Mexican cartels hand out coronavirus aid; and Spanish PM promises to ease restrictions for children.

