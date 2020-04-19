Main content

British government defends coronavirus response

A senior minister has dismissed as "grotesque" a newspaper report that the prime minister didn't take the outbreak seriously in the early stages.

Britain's cabinet secretary, Michael Gove, has called it grotesque for a newspaper to accuse Prime Minister Boris Johnson of an uncaring approach to the coronavirus crisis. Mr Gove told the BBC that the report by The Sunday Times had wrenched facts out of context.

Also in the programme: The Spanish government says it will soon ease its strict confinement measures for children - we hear from a happy family in Madrid; and the importance of "affective touch" and how we might be able to replace it during lockdown.

(Image: Michael Gove arrives at Downing Street. Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hong Kong activists arrested

Next

19/04/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.