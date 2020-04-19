A senior minister has dismissed as "grotesque" a newspaper report that the prime minister didn't take the outbreak seriously in the early stages.

Britain's cabinet secretary, Michael Gove, has called it grotesque for a newspaper to accuse Prime Minister Boris Johnson of an uncaring approach to the coronavirus crisis. Mr Gove told the BBC that the report by The Sunday Times had wrenched facts out of context.

Also in the programme: The Spanish government says it will soon ease its strict confinement measures for children - we hear from a happy family in Madrid; and the importance of "affective touch" and how we might be able to replace it during lockdown.

(Image: Michael Gove arrives at Downing Street. Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville)