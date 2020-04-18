Main content

Hong Kong activists arrested

Police arrest 15 high-profile Hong Kong activists.

The pro-democracy activists are accused of organising and taking part in unauthorised assemblies during last year's mass protests in Hong Kong. Those detained in a co-ordinated swoop by the police include the man known as the father of Hong Kong democracy, Martin Lee.

Also on the programme: Pakistan's government lifts limits on mosque congregations despite rising deaths and cases from the coronavirus; and the ambulances being turned away as Japan's hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

(Picture: Former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Martin Lee leaves the Central District police station in Hong Kong after being arrested on 18 April 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Credit: Getty Images/ Kwan)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

