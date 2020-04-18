Main content

Japan: doctors warn of health system ‘break down’

Hospitals are reportedly turning away patients despite relatively few coronavirus cases

There are dire warnings from doctors in Japan that the country's medical system could collapse under the weight of growing numbers of coronavirus cases. One patient in an ambulance was turned away by 80 medical facilities before finding a hospital in Tokyo.

Also in the programme: The world-renowned primatologist and conservationist, Jane Goodall, tells us the pandemic was caused by humanity's disregard for nature and animals; and police in Hong Kong have arrested leading figures in the pro-democracy movement.

(Image: Tokyo metropolitan government employees wearing protective face masks hold placards calling for people to stay home. Credit: EPA/Franck Robichon)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Germany coronavirus outbreak 'under control'

18/04/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

