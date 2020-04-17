Main content

Germany coronavirus outbreak 'under control'

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Germany says it has brought its coronavirus outbreak under control, with strict measures that have forced down the infection rate.

Also in the programme: President Donald Trump has appeared to endorse protests against stringent lockdown measures in several states; and is the pursuit of happiness something that is possible at a time of pandemic?

(Photo: Germany has brought the infection rate down considerably. Credit: Reuters)

