Coronavirus: China’s death toll increases by 50%

Beijing denies the revision is a cover up.

A further twelve hundred and ninety fatalities have been added to the number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus. The authorities say it was a statistical verification to ensure accuracy.

Also in the programme: Germany has declared its coronavirus outbreak is under control, and a seven year old Greek piano prodigy has composed his own original score to help people suffering from the coronavirus.

(Photo: Medical workers in Wuhan, April 16, 2020. Credit: Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

