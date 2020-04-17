A further twelve hundred and ninety fatalities have been added to the number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus. The authorities say it was a statistical verification to ensure accuracy.

Also in the programme: Germany has declared its coronavirus outbreak is under control, and a seven year old Greek piano prodigy has composed his own original score to help people suffering from the coronavirus.

(Photo: Medical workers in Wuhan, April 16, 2020. Credit: Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)