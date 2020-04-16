Main content

More economic misery in US

More economic pain in the United States has raised the spectre of the Great Depression

A record 22 million Americans sought unemployment benefits over the past month, with a further 5 million in the last week. Such grim economic statistics have raised the spectre of the Great Depression almost a century ago.

Also in the programme: President Macron says it is time to think the unthinkable in urging EU leaders to consider mutualising debt, a hitherto taboo topic; and in the UK the lockdown extended for 'at least' three weeks, as 99 year old Captain Tom Moore raises over £16 million for the National Health Service doing laps of his garden.

