Trump says virus has 'passed the peak' in US
President Donald Trump says the US has "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases and predicted some states would reopen this month.
Also in the programme, the European Commission apologises to Italy for not doing enough to help -- we will get reaction from one Italian MP.
And the Colombian choir still singing - and finding new fans - despite the lockdown.
(Photo: New York's governor says that coronavirus deaths outside of care facilities may have been missed. Credit: Getty Images)