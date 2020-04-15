Main content

G20 suspends debt repayments for poorest nations

The group of major economies has offered debt relief to the world's poorest countries

The G20 group of major economies has agreed to suspend debt payments owed by 77 of the world's poorest countries, to help them weather the Covid-19 pandemic. The G20 is also calling for private sector lenders to offer similar relief. We hear from an African Union special envoy and the president of the World Bank.

Also in the programme: The chief of an indigenous community in Canada tells us their remote location can be a blessing and a curse during the outbreak; and why do some people's symptoms last longer than others'?

(Image: Garments workers demanding their due wages during the lockdown amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

