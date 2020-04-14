In Europe the conversation is starting to turn to an easing of the restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, tells Newshour why there has been a partial return to work in her country.

Also in the programme: the Governor of Rhode Island, Gina Raimondo, on why she can envisage, but hopes there won't, be a clash between US states and President Trump on when the economy should begin to reopen; and how European police foiled an attempt to cheat the German health authorities out of millions of euros by selling them non-existent face masks

(Photo: Construction workers return to work as the government ease the coronavirus work restrictions on 14 April 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Spain is beginning to ease strict lockdown measures to ease its economy, people in some services including manufacturing, construction are being allowed to return to work but must adhere to strict safety guidelines. More than 17,000 people are reported to have died in Spain due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although the country has reported a decline in the daily number of deaths. Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)