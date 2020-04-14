Italy and Austria are beginning cautious moves to reopen their economies.

Also in the programme: The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, has extended the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown for nearly three weeks; and the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be more severe than the global financial crisis a decade ago.

(Photo: Italy's regions have adapted the relaxation of rules according to the scale of the outbreak. Credit: Getty Images)