Main content

Italy begins to ease lockdown to revive economy

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Italy and Austria are beginning cautious moves to reopen their economies.

Also in the programme: The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, has extended the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown for nearly three weeks; and the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be more severe than the global financial crisis a decade ago.

(Photo: Italy's regions have adapted the relaxation of rules according to the scale of the outbreak. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

