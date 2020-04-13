Main content

Russia records largest daily increase in coronavirus cases

Moscow introduces a digital permit system to control people's movement

Authorities in the Russian capital, Moscow, have introduced a digital permit system to control people's movements as the country reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases so far.

Also in the programme: What can the world learn from Iceland's extensive testing in the community? And love in the times of the lockdown: a modern-day 'Romeo meets Juliet' story from Verona.

(Image: A municipal worker cleans and disinfects a bridge near the Kremlin in downtown Moscow. Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

