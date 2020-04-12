There were 737 coronavirus-related hospital deaths today taking the total to 10,612. Could the UK become the worst-affected country in Europe?

There were 737 coronavirus-related hospital deaths today taking the total to 10,612. Could the UK become the worst-affected country in Europe? Meanwhile the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and has thanked healthcare workers for saving his life.

Also on the programme: Easter in the locked down city of Jerusalem; and in Spain from tomorrow, some coronavirus restrictions will be lifted as more people will be allowed to return to work.

(Picture NHS coronavirus test Credit: Getty)