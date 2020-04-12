Main content

Covid-19: When will we have a vaccine?

When will a vaccine for Covid-19 be found to help us return to life as we knew it?

When will a vaccine for Covid-19 be found to help us return to life as we knew it? We hear from billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and an infectious disease expert from the World Health Organisation.

Also in the programme: An Easter message from Pope Francis - in a St Peter's Square without crowds of people. And, what can we learn about self-isolation from astronauts?

(Picture: vials labelled as Coronavirus vaccine and a syringe seen displayed as the world anxiously awaits for the vaccine against coronavirus. Credit: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Swedish PM: country should have prepared for pandemic

12/04/2020 20:06 GMT

