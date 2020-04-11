Stefan Löfven says Sweden could have had a better response to Covid-19.

Is Sweden having second thoughts about its approach to the coronavirus pandemic? Unlike most of its European neighbours, the Scandinavian country has not gone into lockdown.

Also in the programme: The UK records nearly 1000 deaths for the third consecutive day and an update on what's happening on the island nation of Palau, which has been left untouched by Covid-19.

(Picture: Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven. Credit: EPA/Fredrik Sandberg/TT SWEDEN OUT)