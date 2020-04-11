The World Health Organisation has warned that lifting lockdowns too soon could spark a dangerous resurgence of the disease. We hear how the progress made globally could be squandered if societies reopen too soon, and about the need for global cooperation.

Also on the programme: we head to the Chinese city of Wuhan where the first cases of coronavirus were found. After three months in lockdown, how are people coping in their lives? And we hear from South Africa where the 21 day lockdown has been extended for a further two weeks.

(Photo: An Italian Carabinieri officer, wearing a respiratory mask, checks the documents of a man at a road block in Milan, Italy. Credit: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)