The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise and images have emerged of coffins being buried in a mass grave in New York City. Hart Island has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals.

Also on the programme: we hear about the drive-in cinema being converted for church congregations; and the 82 singers who are putting on a virtual version of composer Handel's Messiah.

(Picture: Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in New York City on 9 April 2020. Credit: Reuters/Jackson)