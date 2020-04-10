Main content

Coronavirus: mass graves in New York City

Drone footage shows coffins being lowered into mass burial site.

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise and images have emerged of coffins being buried in a mass grave in New York City. Hart Island has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals.

Also on the programme: we hear about the drive-in cinema being converted for church congregations; and the 82 singers who are putting on a virtual version of composer Handel's Messiah.

(Picture: Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in New York City on 9 April 2020. Credit: Reuters/Jackson)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Covid-19 and US ethnic minorities

Next

11/04/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.