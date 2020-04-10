Main content
Coronavirus: mass graves in New York City
Drone footage shows coffins being lowered into mass burial site.
The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise and images have emerged of coffins being buried in a mass grave in New York City. Hart Island has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals.
Also on the programme: we hear about the drive-in cinema being converted for church congregations; and the 82 singers who are putting on a virtual version of composer Handel's Messiah.
(Picture: Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in New York City on 9 April 2020. Credit: Reuters/Jackson)