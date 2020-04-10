Are there higher incidences of coronavirus among ethnic minorities in the United States?

Nearly two thirds of New York coronavirus deaths are of black and hispanic people. Why are these ethnic minorities so much more at risk to catching covid-19?

Also in the programme: Why men are much more susceptible to the worst effects of the coronavirus; and Opec countries look to reduce production as the demand for oil has plummeted as many industries grind to a halt and people drastically cut the amount they're driving and flying.

(Photo: Volunteers with the Central Harlem NYCHA distribute food packs at the Frederick E. Samuel Community Centre during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City. Reuters/Andrew Kelly)