Main content

Covid-19 and US ethnic minorities

Are there higher incidences of coronavirus among ethnic minorities in the United States?

Nearly two thirds of New York coronavirus deaths are of black and hispanic people. Why are these ethnic minorities so much more at risk to catching covid-19?

Also in the programme: Why men are much more susceptible to the worst effects of the coronavirus; and Opec countries look to reduce production as the demand for oil has plummeted as many industries grind to a halt and people drastically cut the amount they're driving and flying.

(Photo: Volunteers with the Central Harlem NYCHA distribute food packs at the Frederick E. Samuel Community Centre during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City. Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: US weekly jobless claims hit 6.6 million

Next

10/04/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.