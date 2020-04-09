Main content

Italy PM: EU could fail over coronavirus pandemic

Giuseppe Conte tells the BBC the European Union needs to do more to help the worst-hit countries

Italy's prime minister has told the BBC that the European Union risks failing as a project in the coronavirus crisis. Giuseppe Conte says the EU must act in an adequate and co-ordinated way to help countries worst hit by the virus.

Also in the programme: How is the coronavirus affecting Venezuela? And the teacher delivering packed lunches to his students stuck at home.

(Image: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attending a press conference at Palazzo Chigi, Rome. Credit: EPA/Palazzo Chigi)

