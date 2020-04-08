Estimate says trade will fall by a third.

The World Trade Organisation says the fall in global trade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic will be worse than following the financial crisis just over ten years ago.

Also in the programme: Bernie Sanders quits presidential nomination race. And South African crime gangs join effort to fight coronavirus outbreak.

(Picture: Deserted street on outskirts of New Delhi, India, 22 March 2020. (CREDIT: EPA/HARISH TYAGI)