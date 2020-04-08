The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, is finally lifting its 11-week quarantine as infections and deaths have tailed off.

Also in the programme: a top EU official resigns over Covid-19 response; and Paris enacts harsher coronavirus restrictions

(Picture: Tears well up in a medical worker during a ceremony as Wuhan's Tianhe Airport reopened. Credit: Getty)