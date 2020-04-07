Main content

UK government 'confident' PM will recover from illness

UK's foreign minister says he is "confident" Boris Johnson will recover from coronavirus

Boris Johnson's second-in-command, foreign minister Dominic Raab says the prime minister remains in good spirits in intensive care and is breathing without the need of a ventilator.

Also on the programme: With no new deaths from the disease for 24 hours, China eases its travel restrictions; and the toll the corona crisis is taking on the mental health of frontline US doctors.

(Photo: News crews are seen outside St Thomas' Hospital in London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit at the hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Credit: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

