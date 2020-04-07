Main content

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is stable in hospital

Britain’s Prime Minister spent the night in intensive care after his symptoms worsened.

The Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, said Mr Johnson was receiving "oxygen support" but was not on a ventilator. Also in the programme: Australian Cardinal George Pell has been freed from prison, after he was previously convicted of child sexual abuse, and members of the English National Opera have recorded a song about handwashing.

(Photo: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 25, 2020 Credit: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

