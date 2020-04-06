Main content

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

Also in the programme: We report from Ecuador, Cuba, Turkey and Germany on the advance of the virus, and a Canadian inventor tells us about his modern take on the iron-lung - for places where ventilators and electric power supplies are unavailable.

(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street on 25 March, 2020. Credit: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Boris Johnson in hospital

Next

07/04/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.