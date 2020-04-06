UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

Also in the programme: We report from Ecuador, Cuba, Turkey and Germany on the advance of the virus, and a Canadian inventor tells us about his modern take on the iron-lung - for places where ventilators and electric power supplies are unavailable.

(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street on 25 March, 2020. Credit: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)