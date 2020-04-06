The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is in hospital having failed to shake off persistent symptoms of Covid-19 over the last ten days.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is in hospital having failed to shake off persistent symptoms of Covid-19 over the last ten days. He remains in charge of government, although Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired Monday's coronavirus meeting. We hear from Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith.

Also on the programme: Turkey’s infection rate rises rapidly and there are concerns that the government is failing to take the necessary steps; and a tiger catches the coronavirus.

(Image: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)