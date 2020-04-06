Main content

Boris Johnson in hospital

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is in hospital having failed to shake off persistent symptoms of Covid-19 over the last ten days.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is in hospital having failed to shake off persistent symptoms of Covid-19 over the last ten days. He remains in charge of government, although Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired Monday's coronavirus meeting. We hear from Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith.

Also on the programme: Turkey’s infection rate rises rapidly and there are concerns that the government is failing to take the necessary steps; and a tiger catches the coronavirus.

(Image: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US Surgeon General: Coronavirus is "our 9/11 moment"

Next

06/04/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.