The United States surgeon general has issued a warning to the American public that next week will be their "Pearl Harbor" or "9/11" moment, as that is when deaths from Covid-19 are expected to peak in places such as New York. Jerome Adams said in a television interview that for many Americans the coming days would be the hardest and saddest of their lives. We hear from an emergency department doctor in New Orleans about why the outbreak has hit the city particularly hard.

Also on the programme: In a rare broadcast to the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth has urged people to show self-discipline and resolve during the pandemic; and are countries around the world using "Wild West methods" to source face masks from China?

(Image: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)