The international police agency Interpol has warned that cyber criminals are targeting hospitals at the forefront of the coronavirus response. It said that criminals were planting malicious software that blocks computers unless a ransom is paid, mainly through emails containing an infected link. We speak to Interpol's Secretary-General Jürgen Stock.

Also in the programme: Russia is using facial recognition technology to enforce its lockdown; and we look at the emergence of what's been labelled "pandemic pop".

(A source code on a computer: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO)