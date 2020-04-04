Main content

Coronavirus: Spain records lowest death number in a week

New figures in Spain raised hopes that the outbreak in the country is reaching its peak

The death toll in Spain has risen by 809 in 24 hours, the first time in three days that the daily toll has been under 900. Spain has a total of 124,736 cases - more than Italy and the government is considering extending the lockdown for another two weeks.

Also in the programme: How a Palestinian shoemaker started the West Bank’s only face-mask factory overnight; and Britain's opposition Labour Party has a new, more moderate leader - the former human rights lawyer, Sir Keir Starmer.

(Photo: A general view of the almost empty Plaza Castilla in central Madrid, Spain. Credit:EPA).

