New trends suggest social distancing and other Covid-19 measures are working in Spain, where the daily death toll from the coronavirus fell slightly for the first time this week.

Also in the programme: In the absence of national restrictions, Brazil's favelas are organising their own responses to the virus; and is China's "face-mask diplomacy" a ploy to turn a national disaster into a global triumph?

(Picture: Health workers Barcelona applaud citizens who showed their gratitude to hospital staff from balconies and windows last week. Credit: Nacho Doce/Reuters)