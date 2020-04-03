Main content

Pressure eases on Spain's intensive care units

New trends suggest social distancing and other Covid-19 measures are working in Spain.

New trends suggest social distancing and other Covid-19 measures are working in Spain, where the daily death toll from the coronavirus fell slightly for the first time this week.

Also in the programme: In the absence of national restrictions, Brazil's favelas are organising their own responses to the virus; and is China's "face-mask diplomacy" a ploy to turn a national disaster into a global triumph?

(Picture: Health workers Barcelona applaud citizens who showed their gratitude to hospital staff from balconies and windows last week. Credit: Nacho Doce/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

03/04/2020 14:06 GMT

Next

04/04/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.