After the Democratic Party postpones naming its presidential candidate, and the Republican convention no longer seems set in stone, could the US presidential elections this November fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic?

Also in the programme: French police crackdown on people breaking the lockdown for a traditional Easter holiday exodus from the cities, and a love-story for the age of the Coronavirus.

(Picture: A Florida poll worker wipes up a voter check-in counter while waiting on voters to arrive. Credit: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)