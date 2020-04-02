Main content
US jobless claims hit new record
Fresh claims for unemployment benefit in the United States have more than doubled in a week, as the labour market has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fresh claims for unemployment benefit in the United States have more than doubled in a week, as the labour market has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Also in the programme: can Venezuela cope with a significant outbreak? And Noam Chomsky on a radical solution to the economic shock.
(Picture: A spike in a graph from the US bureau of Labor Statistics. Credit: BBC)