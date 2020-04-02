Main content

Coronavirus: Do face masks actually work?

We're being told to wear masks more and more. But do they offer protection from Covid-19?

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructs all Israelis to wear face masks in public, we ask, when are masks useful and when are they not?

Also on the programme: Could cruise ships have done more to reduce on-board coronavirus infections? And, historian Yuval Noah Harari says we have stark choices to make about our post-pandemic future.

(Picture: A woman wearing a face mask is reflected in a window as she leaves a shop in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

