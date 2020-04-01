Main content

UK authorities under fire over Corona Virus testing

Downing Street said it hopes to do "hundreds of thousands" of tests on NHS workers within weeks

The UK government is facing growing pressure to ramp up coronavirus testing, as the UK saw its biggest daily increase in deaths. Some 2,352 virus patients have died in hospital as on Tuesday - up 563 in a day.

Also in the programme: Spain's deaths pass 9,000 but infection rate slows; and fear in the US as coronavirus trajectory appears similar to Italy.

(Photo: Drive-Through Coronavirus Test Site in England. Credit: Getty Images).

