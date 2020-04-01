We hear from Italian doctors who say they were unprepared and Italy's coronavirus adviser.

Spain has once more seen its worst day yet in the coronavirus pandemic. The infection rate in Italy is starting to slow, but doctors tell us they were unprepared. We also speak to Italy's coronavirus adviser.

Also in the programme: How 3D printing is helping the protective equipment shortage for health workers and how prepared is Afghanistan, with hundreds of thousands of citizens returning from Iran, where there has been a big outbreak.

Picture: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome 01/04/2020. Credit: Reuters.