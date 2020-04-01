Main content

European toll passes 30,000

We hear from Italian doctors who say they were unprepared and Italy's coronavirus adviser.

Spain has once more seen its worst day yet in the coronavirus pandemic. The infection rate in Italy is starting to slow, but doctors tell us they were unprepared. We also speak to Italy's coronavirus adviser.

Also in the programme: How 3D printing is helping the protective equipment shortage for health workers and how prepared is Afghanistan, with hundreds of thousands of citizens returning from Iran, where there has been a big outbreak.

Picture: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome 01/04/2020. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Red Cross says actions needed in Africa against Covid-19

Next

01/04/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.