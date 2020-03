There has been a mass exodus of workers leaving the cities to return home

India remains under lockdown imposed last week. Globally the number of infections has passed the 800,000 mark with 38,000 fatalities.

Also in the programme: the chef giving away his food for free; and how many Covid-19 cases are there in Russia?

Photo: A delivery man with his face covered with a cloth delivers gas canister in Chennai (CREDIT: Arun SANKAR / AFP)