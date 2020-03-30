A US Navy ship has arrived in New York to relieve pressure on the city's overstretched hospitals by freeing up beds for coronavirus patients. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has called on the Trump administration to provide more medical supplies.

Also in the programme: the Hungarian parliament has voted to allow the government to rule by decree indefinitely because of the pandemic; and we hear from Ethiopia's health minister, Lia Tadesse, on why greater global cooperation and sharing of resources is needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Credit: EPA)