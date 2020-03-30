Main content

Coronavirus: US toll climbs

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A US Navy ship has arrived in New York to relieve pressure on the city's overstretched hospitals by freeing up beds for coronavirus patients. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has called on the Trump administration to provide more medical supplies.

Also in the programme: the Hungarian parliament has voted to allow the government to rule by decree indefinitely because of the pandemic; and we hear from Ethiopia's health minister, Lia Tadesse, on why greater global cooperation and sharing of resources is needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

30/03/2020 14:06 GMT

Next

31/03/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.