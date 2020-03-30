Main content

Trump pushes back return to normal

President Trump has revised his previous goal of a return to normal by Easter

President Trump has revised his previous goal of a return to normal by Easter, asserting that “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory has been won."

Also in the programme: A US nurse tells us of her fear of a return to wartime medicine, with medics having to chose which patients to save; and a huge rise in enrolment for an online course in the Science of Wellbeing, amid anxiety over the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., 29 March 2020. Credit: Reuters/Al Drago)

