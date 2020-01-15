Russia’s leader outlines changes to the constitution which could allow him stay in power beyond the end of his presidency.

Russia's government has resigned, hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could prolong his stay in power.

Also on the programme: A deal is signed between the world's two largest economies. Is it a win for both the US and China?

And, 50 years since the end of the Biafran war, we'll be remembering its ongoing effects on Nigeria.

(Photo: The Russian President as he gives his address to the Federal Assembly on January 15. Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)