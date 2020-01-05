Main content

Iran holds funeral for assassinated general Soleimani

The latest five minute news bulletin from BBC World Service.

Our main story -- the body of General Soleimani has arrived in Iran ahead of burial ceremonies on Tuesday. Soleimani's remains were flown to the city of Ahvaz where a three-day funeral procession is starting.

And officials in Libya say at least 28 people have been killed and others wounded in an air strike at a military school in the capital, Tripoli.

(Photo: Soleimani was seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran. Credit: Getty Images)

